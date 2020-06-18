Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Polar Wireless earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS BCDI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Polar Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Polar Wireless Corp., a development stage company, focuses on packaging, selling, distributing, and supporting open-source network security software. It intends to provide ChainMail, a freeware document protection (encryption) application that would allow users to encrypt outgoing email messages and decrypt incoming messages; ChainMail Pro, a retail version of ChainMail; and Impasse, a network intrusion detection application, which would monitor networks and detect activity that indicates the presence of an intruder on the network.

