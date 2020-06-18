Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Gap Down to $17.27

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $17.27. Pluralsight shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 39,868 shares traded.

PS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock valued at $76,599,533. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

