Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.22% of Planet Fitness worth $51,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 207,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 360,974 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

