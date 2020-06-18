Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pioneer Oil and Gas earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of POGS opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

