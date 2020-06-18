Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,606,094.82 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $1,606,094.82. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 910,810 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,761,992.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 365,200 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $3,432,880.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 235,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $2,242,037.33.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 248,446 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,322,970.10.

On Friday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,902 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $179,914.08.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,335 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $351,654.90.

On Friday, May 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,861 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $593,105.14.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 86,024 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $746,688.32.

On Monday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,457 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $287,395.63.

On Thursday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,569 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $1,270,802.36.

PHD stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

