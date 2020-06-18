Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7825 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 126.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

PNW stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. 187,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,721. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

