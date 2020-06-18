Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINWF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PINWF opened at $3.03 on Monday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

