Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.53. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

