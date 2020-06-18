Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

PFE stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

