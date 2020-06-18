Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pfenex in a report released on Sunday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pfenex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Pfenex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

PFNX opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFNX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pfenex by 95.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pfenex by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pfenex by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.