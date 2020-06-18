PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Media stories about PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PENNON GRP PLC/ADR earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $28.87 on Thursday. PENNON GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGRY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PENNON GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PENNON GRP PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

