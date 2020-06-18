Peercoin (PPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,691.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $35,691.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,419.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.02534862 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002310 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00651581 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011203 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,323,640 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

