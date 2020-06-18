Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

LON CIR opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.95 ($0.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

In related news, insider Michael R. D. Roller purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($58,546.52).

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

