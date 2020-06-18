Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Joules (LON:JOUL)

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Joules stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. Joules has a twelve month low of GBX 32.80 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 291.13 ($3.71).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

