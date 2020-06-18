Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 198.0% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -2.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

