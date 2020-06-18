Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $7.74 on Thursday, hitting $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,469. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.