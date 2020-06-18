Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.
Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $7.74 on Thursday, hitting $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $150.73.
In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,469. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
