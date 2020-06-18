Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) Insider John Conoley Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) insider John Conoley purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £3,150 ($4,009.16).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parity Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, John Conoley bought 37,860 shares of Parity Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,407.40 ($4,336.77).

Shares of PTY stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. Parity Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.