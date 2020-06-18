Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Paragon Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

PGNT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Paragon Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

