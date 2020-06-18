Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77,335 shares during the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

