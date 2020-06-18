Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Sells $211,300.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

