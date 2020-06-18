Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Benchmark

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $51.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.
Shares of OC opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Owens Corning by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
