Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Benchmark

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $51.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Shares of OC opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Owens Corning by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

