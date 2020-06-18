Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OVID. BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.
Shares of OVID stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.20. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 285,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
