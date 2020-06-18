Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OVID. BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OVID stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.20. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 285,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.