Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.46, 64,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,715,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $893.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.71.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 55.93% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,454.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,449 shares of company stock worth $106,962. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

