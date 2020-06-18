Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Now Covered by Argus

Stock analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 8,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,653. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,956,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.