Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Opus has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $183,248.27 and approximately $294.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.01865356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00172842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00111598 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

