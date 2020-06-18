Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for H & R Block in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $4.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $18.03 on Thursday. H & R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 451.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $9,367,110,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,812 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13,221.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,689,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,231 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

