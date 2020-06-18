Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $313.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,638 shares of company stock worth $23,263,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

