Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $313.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.
In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,638 shares of company stock worth $23,263,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
