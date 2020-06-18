Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

