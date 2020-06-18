Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56, 9,065,016 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,232,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.93.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $94.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 876.56% and a negative return on equity of 340.18%. Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 599,303 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.