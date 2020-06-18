Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,348 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.62. 15,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

