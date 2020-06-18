Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.54 and last traded at $97.52, approximately 1,991,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,728,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.
OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,596,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $67,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
