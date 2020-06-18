Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.54 and last traded at $97.52, approximately 1,991,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,728,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,596,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

