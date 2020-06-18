OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) & Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Financial Comparison

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) and Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 485.71%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.21 $54.61 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved and probable reserves, and contingent resources comprised 497.0 million barrels of oil and condensate; and 6,737.0 billion cubic feet of gas. Oil Search Limited was founded in 1929 and is based in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

