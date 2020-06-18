ODUWA Trading Down 7.8% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market cap of $295,679.63 and approximately $56,250.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028396 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,366.76 or 0.99435011 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00076321 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

