Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.17

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 211700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

