OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Trading 6% Higher

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.53, 195,986 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 268,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 464,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.