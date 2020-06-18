OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Trading 6% Higher

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.53, 195,986 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 268,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 464,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

