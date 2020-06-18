Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Ocean Yield ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.