Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.52. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 21,477,208 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

