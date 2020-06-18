Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up to $19.05

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $19.05. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 46,134,000 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.