NYSE:SLQT to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NYSE:SLQT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NYSE:SLQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. NYSE:SLQT has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

