NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NVR by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR stock traded down $46.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,435.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,145.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3,414.10. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $47.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,482.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

