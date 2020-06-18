Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.20. 340,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. Nucor has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

