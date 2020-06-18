Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07.

Nucor stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nucor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.