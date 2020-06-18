NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 249.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,069 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

