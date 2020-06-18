NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.25. NOW shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 3,585,100 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The stock has a market cap of $989.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.12 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $913,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NOW by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NOW by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NOW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

