Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Given Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News coverage about Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novatek PAO earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novatek PAO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVKY opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.66. Novatek PAO has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $220.50.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

