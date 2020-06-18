Novan Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novan in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 3,149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

