NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NovaGold Resources earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.34. The company has a current ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 79.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.95. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.16 and a 12 month high of C$18.00.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total value of C$163,664.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,000,437.37. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$240,520.77. Insiders have sold 249,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,001 in the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.