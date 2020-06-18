Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $9.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 787,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,570,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 321.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

