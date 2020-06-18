Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 890 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Comerica by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Comerica by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.