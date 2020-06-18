NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $142,222.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,906,607 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

